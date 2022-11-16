Assam Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl

Hojai police have arrested a man on charges of allegedly molesting a minor girl.

The accused, identified as Uttam Das, allegedly forced the victim girl inside his car and molested her.

Fortunately, the victim was able to escape from the clutches of the perpetrator and flee from the car. Later, she narrated the incident to her family, after which a complaint was lodged at the police station.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused from his residence.

Meanwhile, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him.