In a sensational incident, one person hailing from Assam was allegedly murdered in Bangalore.

The person has been identified as Makbul Hussain. He was a resident of Podughat village in Darrang district of Assam.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants murdered Hussain on Wednesday.

Hussain was reportedly working as a security guard in Bangalore.

A police investigation has been launched into the case.