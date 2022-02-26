Assam: Man Run Over By Prez Kovind's Escort Vehicle

In a mishap during President Ram Nath Kovind’s Assam visit, a vehicle from his convoy ran over a labourer near Joganada Deva Satradhikar Goswami (JDSG) College at Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday.
The labourer was killed on the spot in the incident after a vehicle from President Kovind’s escort convoy ran over him in front of JDSG College in Bokakhat.
The deceased labourer has been identified as Bhaya Ravidas.
Earlier in the day, the President was present at Tezpur University addressed the people on its 19th convocation.
Notably, President Ram Nath Kovind is on a three-day visit of the state. He arrived in Guwahati on Friday and was received by Assam Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Later in the day, President Kovind had laid the foundation stone of a 150-foot-bronze statue of Bir Lachit Phukan, a war museum and other facilities at his memorial at Hollongapar in Jorhat.