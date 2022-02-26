Assam: Man Run Over By Prez Kovind's Escort Vehicle

In a mishap during President Ram Nath Kovind’s Assam visit, a vehicle from his convoy ran over a labourer near Joganada Deva Satradhikar Goswami (JDSG) College at Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday.

The labourer was killed on the spot in the incident after a vehicle from President Kovind’s escort convoy ran over him in front of JDSG College in Bokakhat.

The deceased labourer has been identified as Bhaya Ravidas.