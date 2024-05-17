Assam

Assam: Man Run Over By Train in Nagaon

The accident occurred when a train, reportedly en route to Lower Assam, struck the man, leading to his sudden demise.
In the early hours of Friday, a tragic incident unfolded on the Birah-Bebejia railway track in Nagaon, where a man was run over by a train, resulting in his untimely death.

The accident occurred when a train, reportedly en route to Lower Assam, struck the man, leading to his sudden demise. Shortly after the incident, railway police arrived at the scene. Upon arrival, they recovered the man's body, which was found in a severely mutilated state.

As of now, the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

