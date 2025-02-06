Assam: Man Sets Family on Fire After Woman Rejects Marriage Proposal

A horrific incident has unfolded in Assam’s Sonitpur district, where a young woman narrowly escaped death after a man violently targeted her family for rejecting his marriage proposal. The chilling attack took place at the Dhekiajuli Sapoi Tea Estate, leaving two family members severely injured.

The victim, Lakshmi Tati, a woman from the tea tribe community, was initially approached by Mohammad Abu Bakkar, a man who allegedly used a fake identity while proposing marriage. When Lakshmi refused, Bakkar coerced her into coming to his house. However, she managed to escape. Enraged, Bakkar tracked her down to her home late at night, forcibly entering the house with the intent to seek revenge.

In a brutal act, Bakkar poured petrol around the house and set it on fire, attempting to burn the entire family alive. The fire severely injured Lakshmi’s uncle and brother, both of whom are currently in critical condition. Thankfully, Lakshmi’s parents managed to escape unharmed, but the situation remains dire for the victims.

Following the attack, Lakshmi's family filed a police complaint at Dhekiajuli Police Station. Prompt action was taken, and Abu Bakkar was apprehended by the police on the night of February 5, 2025. Lakshmi’s parents have alleged that Bakkar forcibly abducted their daughter, driven by his resentment over their refusal to consent to his marriage proposal.