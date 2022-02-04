Assam: Man Sets Mother On Fire In Sivasagar

In a shocker from Assam’s Sivasagar district, a man allegedly tried to set his own mother on fire after a heated argument.

The incident happened in Gohaigaon area of the distrct on Friday morning.

The mother however survived and currently undergoing medical treatment at Dibrugarh Medical College Hospital.

As per reports, the man, identified as Santosh Sahu, engaged in a heated argument with his mother for reasons best known to them. In a fit of rage, Santosh allegedly set his mother on fire.

Locals however acted swiftly and rescued her and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Later, police reached the scene and arrested Santosh.