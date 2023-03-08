Assam: Man Stabbed to Death in Sonari

In yet another heinous incident, a man was stabbed to death with sharp weapon in Charaideo district's Sonari area.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The victim identified as Amit Tati was stabbed by a sharp weapon by accused Bikram Gowalla. The accused has been apprehended by the Borhat Police.

Further details awaited.

In a similar case, last year, in December, a horrific murder incident took place at Salkathoni Tea Estate in Assam’s Sonari where a man was stabbed to death by a sharp weapon.

According to sources, the incident took place near Kharia line where the deceased identified as Bijoy Tantubai was stabbed to death.

Bijoy was sleeping at his residence when a miscreant opened the door of his house and entered his daughter’s room. When his daughter suspected that someone has entered her room, she screamed to call her father. Bijoy came out of his room to nab the miscreant; however, the miscreant fled the scene after stabbing him with a sharp weapon.

Following the incident, Bijoy was rushed to Sapekhati Block Primary Health Centre, however, he was referred to Dibrugarh for further treatment.

He was declared death while he was on his way to Dibrugarh.