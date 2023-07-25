Assam Manipuri Students' Body Has Withdrawn Advisory: GP Singh

Meanwhile, the clarification mentioned, “As seen in some electronic medias and fb pages the recent press statement of AAMSU is misinterpreted as quit notice to Mizos from Barak Valley. AAMSU only advises the Mizo Missionaries in Meitei village to take precautions for their own safety as the act of Mizoram government has caused anger upon Manipuris in Assam. So far the Mizo missionaries have been living within the Meiteis as families and we shall continue to stay in harmony forever.”