Assam: Man’s Dead Body Found In Boko; Investigation Underway

A dead body was found at Boko under Kamrup district in Assam on Monday.
According to sources, the body was found floating in the Singra River from which it was recovered.
The deceased identified as Humayun Kabir, had been missing from the past three days.
The police reached the scene and an investigation was launched to unfold the truth behind the incident.
The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to come forward with information that could help with their investigation.
Earlier on June 11, a dead body was found at Burhigang of Biswanath district.
Sources say the body was found floating at Burhigang River with his hands and feet tied in a gunny bag.
The deceased person was identified as Noor Hoque hailing from Sutpam village, Baghmari in Biswanath district.