Assam: Massive BJP Joining Programme on Oct 8 Cancelled

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) mass joining ceremony which was scheduled to be held on October 8 in Assam has been cancelled.

The joining ceremony was earlier slated to be held in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah. Many Congress leaders were supposed to join the BJP on that day.

The joining ceremony has been cancelled amid internal conflicts in the Congress amid speculations of party leader Pranjal Ghatowar joining the saffron party.

It may be mentioned that Amit Shah will arrive in Guwahati on October 8 accompanied by BJP national president JP Nadda, according to a statement from the state unit of the party.

The statement said that they will address BJP leaders and workers in Assam at a mass gathering to be held in Khanapara. Approximately 40 thousand party workers and leaders from the state will be attending the massive meeting.