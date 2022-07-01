Assam: Massive Discrepancies in HS Results Creates Controversy

Controversy erupted after declaration of Assam Higher Secondary result on June 27. After the results were out, it has come to light that some candidates have been issued two marksheets and the first division holder has been awarded with second division.

According to a report, a candidate who secured 38 in English, 47 in Assamese, 45 in Business Studies, 41 in Finance and 80 in ITE should obtain a total marks of 251 and secured second division but his marksheet show that he secured 190 in total and he has passed in third division.

Also Read: PM Modi Thanks All Hardworking Doctors On National Doctors' Day

It may be mentioned that there are six subjects and out of the six, the subjects in which a candidate secure the lowest mark should be considered as fourth subject, i.e., the marks couldn’t be included in the total marks. A Commerce candidate who secured 19 in Accountancy subject should be considered as fourth subject but his marks have been included in the total whereas the subject in which he secured 80 marks have been excluded from the total marks.

Moreover, another student alleged that she has secured second division instead of first division.

On the other hand, another candidate said that she had received two different marksheets in two different websites. The candidate secured first division by securing 348 marks in total but when her father went to the college to receive the hard copy of her marksheet, he was shocked to know that the marksheet that he received from the institute has second division in it and the marks are different from the marksheet that she has downloaded from the website on the day of the result.

Such discrepancy of the education department has put the candidates in dilemma as it has become difficult for them to get admitted to degree courses due to the difference of marks that most of the students received in two different marksheets.