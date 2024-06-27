Assam: Massive Drug Bust in Digboi, Couple Arrested

In a significant anti-drug operation, police in Assam’s Digboi seized a large quantity of drugs from a residence in Golai Gaon No. 3. The operation, which lasted from late last night until the early hours of Thursday morning, took place at the house of Biman Talukdar.
During the raid, police confiscated 116.8 grams of drugs valued at approximately Rs 3 lakh hidden in ten soap boxes. Along with the narcotics, the police also seized a Hyundai car, three mobile phones, and two bank passbooks. Additionally, Rs 16,900 in cash was recovered from the premises.
The investigation revealed that the drugs were transported from Dimapur. Biman Talukdar and his wife, Geetimani Talukdar, have been arrested in connection with the case.
Notably, Biman Talukdar had been released from jail just a month ago following a previous drug-related offense.