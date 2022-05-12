Assam: Massive Eviction Drive at Doloo Tea Estate in Cachar

A massive eviction drive is underway at the Doloo tea estate in Silchar in Cachar district of Assam.

Eviction is being carried out in 2,500 bighas of land of the tea estate by around 200 excavators.

The land is being cleared for the construction of a Greenfield airport in the area.

The eviction drive is conducted under the supervision of Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order GP Singh.

A huge police force and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the eviction site for maintenance of peace and order during the eviction.

Meanwhile, situation turned volatile after a conflict erupted between the tea garden workers and the police. Hundreds of labourers have come out strongly in opposition against the eviction. They are obstructing the eviction drive requesting the authorities to stop the eviction as the tea garden is the only source of their income.

Police force has been deployed to bring the situation under control. On the other hand, section 144 has also been imposed in some parts.

