Assam: Massive Fire at Market in Bokajan

Massive fire erupts at a market area of Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

As per reports, the fire has engulfed many grocery shops and godowns in the market.

Property worth crores of rupees has been destroyed in the devastating fire that erupted in the morning hours.

However, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, fire tenders have arrived at the spot and fire fighting team is currently engaged in dousing the blazing inferno.

The reason for the eruption of the massive fire is not ascertained yet.

Reportedly, godowns of businessmen Sipak Dey, Nitish Singh and Badal Dey have been completely burnt down by the blaze.