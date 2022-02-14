Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs 4 Shops in Tinsukia

A massive fire has engulfed four shops and a godown in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia. The incident took place at Siding market area.

As per reports, the fire has led to a loss of property worth crores of rupees. However no casualty has been reported so far.

The reason for the eruption of the massive fire is suspected to be as a result of short circuit.

Ten fire tenders have been engaged for extinguishing the rousing flame.

The fire has been been currently brought under control.

More details are underway into the incident.