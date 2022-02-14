Assam

Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs 4 Shops in Tinsukia

Ten fire fighters have been engaged for extinguishing the rousing flame.
Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs 4 Shops in Tinsukia

Representational image

Pratidin Time

A massive fire has engulfed four shops and a godown in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia. The incident took place at Siding market area.

As per reports, the fire has led to a loss of property worth crores of rupees. However no casualty has been reported so far.

The reason for the eruption of the massive fire is suspected to be as a result of short circuit.

Ten fire tenders have been engaged for extinguishing the rousing flame.

The fire has been been currently brought under control.

More details are underway into the incident.

Assam
Fire
Tinsukia

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com