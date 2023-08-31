Assam: Massive Fire Guts Down Dhaba In Sipajhar

A fire broke out at a dhaba in Bijulibari village in Assam’s Sipajhar on Wednesday night, causing extensive damage to the eatery.
The incident took place at Bijuli Dhaba on National Highway 15.
According to sources, the fire first broke out from the cylinder in the kitchen of the dhaba around 10 pm. The flames soon engulfed the entire dhaba, destroying its furniture and utensils. The staff and customers managed to escape unhurt.
A fire brigade vehicle rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire after an hour of effort.
The cause of the fire is suspected to be a gas leak from the cylinder. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.