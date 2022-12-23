Assam: Massive Fire Guts Nine Shops In Tezpur

At least nine business establishments were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The blaze broke out at Mission Chariali area on Thursday night at around 11pm.

Property worth over Rs 50 lakh were destroyed in the fire, sources informed.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be due to a short circuit.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the scene and were able to douse the fire with the help of locals.

No injury or casualty was reported.

On Wednesday night, a massive fire broke out at Marwari Thakurbari in Assam’s Jorhatin which several cylinders exploded one after another causing the fire to spread.

At least eight residential dwellings have been gutted in the fire, causing damages worth in lakhs.

Reports stated that a three- storeyed building situated right behind the business establishment where the fire broke out, was also gutted.