Assam: Meeting Convened to Address Shiksha Setu App Complaints

The Directorate of Elementary Education has called a meeting to address complaints related to the Shiksha Setu App.
The meeting scheduled for July 22 at 11 a.m. in the conference hall of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, aims to provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss and seek redressal for various issues concerning the Shiksha Setu App.
Presidents and secretaries from eight teachers' associations have been invited, with a limit of three representatives from each organization. The associations include the All Assam Middle English Teachers Association, Assam State Primary Teachers' Conference, All Assam Middle School Teachers Association, All Assam Government Basic Teachers Association, All Assam Combined Educational Association, All Assam High School Teachers Association, and Assam Secondary Teachers and Employees Association.
Additionally, the All Assam Blind Employees Council has been urged to be present. The meeting underscores the commitment to ensuring that the voices of educators across Assam are heard and addressed.