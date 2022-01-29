Assam-Meghalaya Border Deal: Asom Satra Mahasabha to Move to Court

Asom Satra Mahasabha, the umbrella organization for Vaishnavite monasteries in Assam said that two satras and over 20 naamghars located in the state will go to Meghalaya as part of the recent deal between the two states to resolve the border issues.

The Chief Ministers of both the states met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week and apprised him of the recommendations of regional committees of the two states which suggested division of 6 of the 12 disputed border areas between them with the help of a give-and-take formula of swapping land.

The Asom Satra Mahasabha representatives alleged that two satras and over 20 naamghars, which are very much part of Assam will be handed over to Meghalaya which is totally unacceptable.

It may be mentioned that, as per the recommendations, of the total 36.79 sq km disputed land in six areas-Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata and Ratacherra--Assam will get 18.51 sq km while Meghalaya will get 18.28 sq km. The recommendations, which sought to end the five-decade old border row between the two neighbours, were approved earlier by the cabinets of both the states.

Kusum Kumar Mahanta, general secretary of ASM said that the two ‘satras’, which could go to Meghalaya are Baberi Gosai Satra in Mohmorang and the other one is Netwajapa Satra in Longsai. Both the ‘satras’ and the ‘naamghars’ fall in Boklapara (one of the 6 disputed areas), which is part of West Guwahati legislative constituency.

As per the details available of the deal between the two states, of the total 1.57 sq km disputed area in Boklapara, 1.01 sq km will be part of Assam while the rest 0.56 sq km go to Meghalaya, he said.

Informing that ASM won’t allow Assam’s land that covers ‘satras’ and ‘naamghars’ to be handed over to Meghalaya, Mahanta said the organization will soon approach Gauhati High Court seeking revocation of the deal and will also write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah.