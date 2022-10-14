Assam-Meghalaya Border Row: Priority to Local Views in Phase 2 Talks

The Meghalaya government will accord topmost priority to the local views while resolving the border disputes with Assam in the second phase of the talks.

According to reports, the second phase of the border talks between Assam and Meghalaya will revolve around commitment to resolve border disputes in six areas of differences.

Meghalaya shares 885 km long inter-state border with Assam.

In the first phase of talks, six other disputed areas from a total of twelve were taken up for discussions following which an MoU was signed between the two states.

The second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya began amid protests from villagers, who felt let down by the boundary deal following the first phase of talks.

“We are committed to resolve the boundary dispute with Assam once and for all. We will give priority to the will of the people,” Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui said.

Regional committees were constituted in September for examining the status of the dispute in the remaining six areas.

The six areas of differences taken up for discussions in the second phase are: Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah and Block-II, and Block-I and Psiar-Khanduli.