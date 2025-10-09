Tense Situation At Assam-Meghalaya Border Leaves One Dead

The Assam-Meghalaya border in West Karbi Anglong remains tense following a violent clash in Tapa, under Hamren Police Station, over harvesting of paddy by Khasi people leaving one dead and another severly injured.

According to reports, a local Khasi individual attacked an Assamese residents, resulting in the death of Arial Timung and serious injuries to Stenwel Timung.

The confrontation reportedly escalated after local Karbi residents tried to prevent the paddy harvest, triggering a direct attack by the Khasi assailants with sharp weapons.

The Assam-Meghalaya border region has once again turned tense, with reports of heightened unrest in Tapa. Authorities have deployed security forces to control the situation, including firing and the use of tear gas.

Tragically, one person has reportedly lost their life during the firing incident.

Officials are working to restore calm in the affected areas.

The incident comes just days after the October 6 meeting of the inter-state border peace committee, which had decided that agricultural and development activities would be suspended until peace was fully restored along the border.

Police and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and tensions remain high.

