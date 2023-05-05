Assam Migrant Workers Flee From Violence-Hit Manipur: Report

In the wake of clashes in parts of Manipur, several migrant workers from Assam have reportedly fled the violence-hit state and arrived in Assam’s Cachar district on Friday morning.
According to sources, as many as 26 migrant workers hailing from Assam who had set up businesses and was employed at various companies in Manipur have now crossed the border along with their families and sought refuge in Assam following violence in the state.
All of them are currently stationed at South Borak Community Hall in Lakhipur town under Cachar district until further notice, sources informed.
Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the District Administration in Cachar have been directed to take care of these families.
"Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of #Cachar to take care of these families.I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis," he wrote.
It may be noted that army and paramilitary forces were deployed in Manipur and flag marches were being held to control the situation after violence broke out on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
In a bid to tackle the degrading law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government had suspended mobile internet in the entire state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew was also imposed in several districts of the state.
As for the latest update, the Indian Army has said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi areas has been brought under control and is stable. The army further mentioned that all efforts were underway to bring back normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur areas.
Indian Army officials were quoted by ANI as staying, "Situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi brought under control and it is stable. All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur. The precautionary build-up of additional troops in Manipur continued."
They further mentioned that additional columns were also redeployed from Nagaland.
"In addition, Indian Air Force will be undertaking flying operations to induct additional Indian Army columns commencing tonight from Guwahati and Tezpur," said Indian Army.
Meanwhile, the army has also asked people to be careful about fake videos circulating even as internet in the state was suspended in the wake of the violence.
"Fake Videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of an attack on Assam Rifles post being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only," the Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet.
Moreover, the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) have also cancelled all Manipur-bound trains considering the law and order situation in the state.
"No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway told the media.