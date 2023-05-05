Assam Migrant Workers Flee From Violence-Hit Manipur: Report

It may be noted that army and paramilitary forces were deployed in Manipur and flag marches were being held to control the situation after violence broke out on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

In a bid to tackle the degrading law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government had suspended mobile internet in the entire state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew was also imposed in several districts of the state.

As for the latest update, the Indian Army has said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi areas has been brought under control and is stable. The army further mentioned that all efforts were underway to bring back normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur areas.

Indian Army officials were quoted by ANI as staying, "Situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi brought under control and it is stable. All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur. The precautionary build-up of additional troops in Manipur continued."

They further mentioned that additional columns were also redeployed from Nagaland.

"In addition, Indian Air Force will be undertaking flying operations to induct additional Indian Army columns commencing tonight from Guwahati and Tezpur," said Indian Army.

Meanwhile, the army has also asked people to be careful about fake videos circulating even as internet in the state was suspended in the wake of the violence.

"Fake Videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of an attack on Assam Rifles post being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only," the Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet.

Moreover, the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) have also cancelled all Manipur-bound trains considering the law and order situation in the state.

"No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway told the media.