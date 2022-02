A militant hideout was busted by troopers of Assam Rifles at Shongkai Village in Assam’s Dima Hasao.

The Half Battalion of Assam Rifles also recovered a large quantity of weapons during the operation that was carried out on Sunday.

Taking to twitter, Assam Rifles wrote,“ASSAM RIFLES BUST INSURGENT CAMP Haflong Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 04 Feb, busted a hideout in Shongkai Village, Dima Hasao, Assam and recovered large quantity of weapons.”