Assam Minister Atul Bora Visits Special Court Over Defamation Case

Assam Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Atul Bora visited Special Court over a defamation case filed against him on Saturday.

Dilip Chowdhury a candidate from Dhakuakhana, who was later disqualified from the candidature, in the year 2016 filed a defamation case against Minister Bora.

According to sources, there was a misunderstanding between Asom Gana Parisad and Bharatiya Janata Party during that period due to which Chowdhury was disqualified.

Atul Bora was accompanied by MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita and Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation Chairman Manoj Saikia in the court.

Further details are awaited.