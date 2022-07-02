Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Reaches Manipur to Take Stock of Landslide Victims

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika reached Manipur on Saturday to take stock of the Tupul landslide which killed at least 20 people while many still feared trapped inside the debris.

The minister visited Manipur on the instruction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “Saddened to learn that 1 person from Morigaon, Assam lost his life, 5 are undergoing treatment & 16 still missing in the Manipur landslide. Cabinet colleague Shri @Pijush_hazarika will be reaching Manipur as early as possible to coordinate in rescue ops," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Friday.

The death count due to a massive landslide at a Territorial Army Camp in Manipur's Noney district has increased to 20, officials said on Saturday. The dead includes 15 jawans.

So far, 13 personnel of the Territorial Army and five civilians have been rescued, while forty-four people are still missing, officials said.

The landslide occurred on Wednesday night at the Territorial Army Camp near the Tupul yard railway construction site. Efforts are on to rescue those still stuck beneath the debris by the teams of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army and the central and state disaster forces.

"As officials are facing difficulties due to rains and other factors, a Thorough Wall Radar is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris," an official release said.