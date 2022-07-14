Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Visits Dibrugarh To Inspect Erosion

Assam Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday visited Tengabari Ghat in Mulukgaon in Chabua and inspected the projects taken up to prevent erosion created by the River Brahmaputra and took stock of the progress.

MP Pradan Baruah, MLAs Shri Ponakan Barua and Shri Balin Chetia, the Superintendent Engineer and the Executive Engineer from the Water Resources Department as well as other officials accompanied the minister during his visit to Chabua in Dibrugarh district.

The minister also visited Hatikhuli & Phelai areas under Sadiya constituency to inspect the erosion caused by Brahmaputra River & the preventive measures taken by water resource department. He also directed the department officials to lay 2,500 Geo Bags to prevent the erosion.