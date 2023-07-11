Assam: Minor Boy Crushed To Death By Moving Tractor

A 15-year-old minor boy was crushed to death after he came under a moving tractor near Rangia town in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district on Tuesday morning.
According to sources, the deceased boy was working as a helper to the tractor’s driver, and both were riding down the paddy field. At one point, the boy lost balance, fell off the tractor, and was run over by the heavy vehicle. He was killed instantly.
The incident was reported from Gorkuchi village, not very far from Rangia town.
The deceased boy has been identified as one Masuk Afrid. Following the mishap, the driver of the tractor made a run for it and is currently absconding.
Locals discovered the lifeless body of the boy along with the tractor and immediately informed authorities who arrived at the scene soon after.
The body of the deceased boy has been sent for post-mortem and a manhunt to nab the driver has been launched, police said.
Earlier this week, at least two people were killed while five others sustained severe injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling met with a horrific accident in Assam’s Biswanath.
The goods vehicle, bearing the registration number AS25-EC-6149, carrying fresh vehicles was en route to a weekly market in Biswanath from Morigaon district.
On their way to the weekly market, the speeding goods vehicle lost control and toppled on the Biswanath bypass, sources informed.
In the mishap, one of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Muzahidul Islam, died on the spot while others were rushed to a hospital in Tezpur for advanced treatment. Later, another occupant, who was in critical condition, lost his life while receiving treatment.
The driver of the vehicle is on the run and efforts are on to nab him.