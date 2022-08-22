Assam: Minor Boy Dies Of Electrocution While Working at Cement Factory

A 12-year-old boy was tragically electrocuted to death while working at a cement factory at Lanka in Assam’s Hojai district on Monday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Dalmia Cement factory where the minor boy was employed. He was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a live wire.

The deceased boy has been identified as one Karan Chouhan.

Meanwhile, locals have alleged negligence on part of the contractor. A large crowd gathered in the middle of the road and protested against the authorities for negligence.

Soon after, Hojai police reached the scene and brought the situation under control.

Further investigation is on.