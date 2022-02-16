Assam: Minor Boy Held For Raping And Killing 6-Year-Old Girl In Hailakandi

Assam Police recently arrested a minor boy in Hailakandi for allegedly raping and killing a six year old girl.

The incident took place in the Sultanicherra area in the Hailakandi district of Assam. The accused 15 year old boy had reportedly taken the victim to a nearby forest following a heated argument between the pair.

He allegedly raped the girl and murdered her there. The girl had been reported missing since February 9.

After a missing person report was filed and search operations were launched, the body of the victim was recovered from the forest three days later on February 12.

Hailakandi police sent the remains for medical examination to the Hailakandi civil hospital. Following an investigation into the matter, the 15 year old accused was arrested by the police.

Police also took the father of the accused into custody on charges of trying to destroy evidence of the incident.

Hailakandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Upadhyay was quoted by ANI as saying, “We have arrested a minor for raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl.”

SP Upadhyay further said, “We have also arrested the accused’s father as we suspect that the father knew about the crime and tried to destroy the evidence. Further investigation is underway.”

The boy has reportedly confessed to the crime and has been slapped with several charges under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Suspecting the involvement of others in the case, police have kept investigations on and are trying to identify them.