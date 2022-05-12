Assam: Minor Girl Drowns, Several Rescued As Boat Capsizes

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old girl drowned while several others were rescued after a boat ferrying them capsized in Mayong in Assam’s Morigaon district.

According to the sources, the minor girl, identified as Nisat Begum, was returning from school on the boat when it capsized near Kaurhagi village.

Locals however were able to rescue others but Nisat went missing.

Her father, one Habibur Rahman, was also a passenger on the boat when the accident happened.

Most of the passengers on the boat were students of Kaurhagi primary school, who commute by these boats everyday, sources said.

Last month, three boys lost their lives after drowning in a pond at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The incident took place at Rongabononi area of Tingkhong.

According to reports, the three boys hailed from the same family.

The deceased boys have been identified as Kulin Hemrom (17), Pulin Hemrom (22) and Tuku Hemrom (12). All three are the sons of Kiran Hemrom and Anita Hemrom.

