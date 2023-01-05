Assam: Minor Girl Injured In Explosion In Sonitpur

A minor girl was grievously injured in an explosion that took place in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Thursday.

The incident was reported near Bandarguri village at Bhalukpong.

Sources said that the girl was injured in an explosion triggered by a dynamite used in quarries.

Following the incident, the injured girl was rushed to Tezpur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) for medical attention.

The doctors however referred her to GMCH for further treatment.

Meanwhile, local police reached to scene to take stock of the situation. Further investigation is on.