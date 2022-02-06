Assam: Minor Girl Goes Missing After Mother Attempts Suicide At Nimati Ghat

An eight-year-old minor girlhas reportedly gone missing after her mother attempted suicide at the Nimati Ghat in Assam’s Jorhat today.

The mother along with her child allegedly jumped into the Brahmaputra River after which, the minor girl went missing.

Soon after, locals rushed to rescue the mother-daughter duo from the river.

Although locals managd to save the mother, the small girl remained untracable.

According to sources, the reason behind the mother attempting suicide along with her child is reportedlya family feud.

More details are awaited.