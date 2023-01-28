Assam: Minor’s Body Found Under Mysterious Conditions, Kin Allege Murder

Situation turned tense in Ramdia in Assam’s Kamrup district following the death of a minor girl on Saturday.

As per reports, the body of an 11-year-old girl was recovered under mysterious circumstances at Mazorkuri Pastula in Ramdia.

As per allegations leveled by the family members of the deceased, the minor girl has been murdered by assailants. There are many injuries on the girl’s body which suggest that the girl has been hacked to death.

The girl’s family also alleged that a person identified as Champak Jyoti Deka is involved in the murder of the girl.

On the other hand, locals vandalised accused Deka’s house after the incident came to fore.

Meanwhile, the Hajo Police arrested two persons in connection to the murder case.