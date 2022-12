A paddy field in Assam’s Nagaon district was reduced to ashes after miscreants allegedly set it afire.

The incident was reported from West Goshpara at Raha.

Sources said that the miscreants had torched the 15 bigha paddy field on Friday night for reasons unknown.

The paddy field belonged to Purnakanta Nath and Jadav Nath.

Meanwhile, local police have been informed of the incident and investigation is underway.