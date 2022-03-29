Assam: Miscreants Loot Idols, Cash From Hanuman Temple

The iconic Hanuman Mandir in Darrang district’s Kharupetia area in Assam was reportedly looted by unidentified miscreants late Monday night.

As per reports, the miscreants broke several locks and managed to enter the temple premises and looted four idols beside other valuable objects worth lakhs.

They also looted cash by breaking the donation box.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the matter. No arrests have been made so far.

Locals claimed that the police did not arrive at the scene on time after their informed about the incident.

A section of local people raised fingers at Kharupetia police for their lack of prompt response in sharp contrast to the recent concept of the state government to upgrade Assam Police as "smart police ".

