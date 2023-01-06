Assam: Miscreants Open Fire at Hardware Shop, Loot Money

Miscreants opened fire and looted a huge quantity of money from a business establishment in Barpeta district of Assam on Friday evening.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants opened fire on a hardware shop named Radhe Krishna Hardware at NH-31 in Barpeta’s Kolohbhanga.

Four bike-borne miscreants looted around Rs 50,000 from the shop and then resorted to firing.

The shop owner has been identified as Dimpal Saha. He was inside the shop when the incident took place. However, no individual has been injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the incident spot and a has launched a detailed investigation into the case.