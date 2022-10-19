Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Minister Level Talks from Nov 2-5

Minister-level talks between Mizoram and neighbouring Assam to find an amicable and long-lasting solution to the vexed 50-year interstate boundary dispute is scheduled to be held from November 2 to 5 in Guwahati, a senior Mizoram home department official said on Tuesday as reported by Times of India.

State home secretary H Lalengmawia told TOI that while the Assam government was tasked to fix the time for resumption of talks, it deferred the scheduled time for parleys from the last part of October to early November.

Lalengmawia said the state delegation is again most likely to be led by home minister Lalchamliana and who will be accompanied by land revenue and settlement minister Lalruatkima and senior home department officials, including himself.

Two rounds of talks have already been held in Aizawl where the Assam delegation was led by border protection and development minister Atul Bora, urban and housing affairs minister Ashok Singhal and senior officials.

Both the states had held minister-level talks in Aizawl in August 2021 and on August 9 this year.