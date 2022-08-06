Assam-Mizoram Border Talks from August 9

Representatives of Assam and Mizoram governments, including ministers of the states, will hold two-day talks from August 9 to resolve border disputes, officials said.

According to officials, a five-member delegation headed by Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora will visit Mizoram and discuss issues related to the inter-state boundary dispute with his counterparts.

It is learnt from the officials that Bora would be accompanied by Assam Housing and Urban Minister Ashok Singhal and three officials, including Assam Border Protection and Development Commissioner and Secretary GD Tripathy.

The official said that the Assam delegation will discuss with representatives of the Mizoram government on the inter-state border issues.

Home Minister Lalchamliana will lead the Mizoram team.

Mizoram shares a 164.6-km long boundary with Assam, which has seen several flare-ups in the last few years.

The decades-old boundary dispute between the two northeastern states mainly stemmed from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

Mizoram accepted the demarcation under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which covers vast stretches of area, now falling under Assam, as its actual boundary.

The Assam government, however, said the demarcation made under the 1933 notification was its constitution boundary.

At least six policemen and a civilian from Assam died last year and around 60 people were injured in a clash that took place at a disputed area near the border between the two states.

In August last year, the representatives of both states had held talks in Mizoram's capital Aizawl.

They agreed to maintain peace and amicably resolve the inter-state boundary dispute through dialogue.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on July 16 said at a press conference that Bora would soon visit the neighbouring state and hoped to begin the dialogue at the earliest.