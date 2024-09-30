Assam MLA Sherman Ali's Abusive Call Goes Viral

A recording of Baghbar MLA Sherman Ali verbally abusing a school principal in the Mandia constituency of Barpeta district has gone viral on social media.
In the audio clip, the MLA is heard threatening the principal, claiming he would "kick [him] out of the school" and expressing anger over a perceived lack of respect.
"I am an MLA, and I will have you removed from the school... You show me no respect. You're just a school teacher from Mandia, while I represent 3 lakh people," the MLA stated. He further cautioned that if disrespected again, he would force the principal to "strip in front of the students" and have him expelled from the school.
The confrontation reportedly stems from the principal's failure to approve the MLA’s recommendation for a woman to be included in the School Management and Development Committee (SMDC). The MLA asserted his power, stating, "You may complain to the District Commissioner or whoever you want, nobody can do anything to me."
The incident has sparked outrage, raising concerns over the misuse of power by public officials.