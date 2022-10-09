Assam: Moran Police Station OC Reserve Closed

The officer-in-charge of Moran Police Station in Assam’s Dibrugarh district was Sunday sent to reserve close following grave allegations against him.

According to reports, the officer-in-charge has been accused of physically assaulting at least 10 youths in lock-up.

The official who has been reserve closed has been identified as Bijoy Daimary. He has been charged with misusing his power.

Meanwhile, the youths were accused of assaulting the wife of the officer-in-charge, due to which they were in lock-up.