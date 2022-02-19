Assam: Morphine Worth Rs 14 crore Seized in Sonapur

In a massive drug seizure in Guwahati, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized a huge consignment of morphine worth Rs 14 crore in Sonapur on Saturday.

The son of a drug kingpin identified as Pakhi Miyan has also been arrested along with the contraband.

Pakhi Miyan’s son, Ataur Rahman was arrested along with three other persons based on intelligence input about him transporting a massive haul of suspected contrabands.

The contraband seizure happened during routine checking at the Sonapur toll gate.Based on secret inputs, two vehicles coming to Guwahati from Manipur were intercepted at the Nazirakhat Toll Gate in Sonapur.

On searching the cars, the NCB recovered a massive cache of morphine hidden in compartments welded on the cars’ bodies.

Further investigation is underway into the case.