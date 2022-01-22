Assam: Mother Commits Suicide Holding Infant, Child Escaped With Minor Injuries

In a shocking incident, a mother committed suicide holding her infant in her hands at Champupara in Chayygaon in Assam’s Kamrup district on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as one Jarina Begum. She was reportedly forced into taking the extreme step due to long standing family feuds.

In what is being thought as a miracle, the 18 month old infant was somehow saved and has since been shifted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment.

Meanwhile, officials from the Jorshimuli Police Outpost reached the spot and have opened an investigation into the matter.