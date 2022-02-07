Assam: Mother-Daughter Duo Killed In Road Accident In Barpeta

In a tragic incident, a mother and her daughter were killed in a road accident that occurred in Assam’s Barpeta on Monday evening.

As per reports, the duo was going to a marriage party on an e-rickshaw when a speeding car hit them.

While two others were grievously injured, both the mother and daughter died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Mahima Parbin and her mother Jamira Nessa. Her sister, Rumi Parbin, was also with the when the accident happened. She is currently admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

The speeding vehicle that hit them is registered one Harekrishna Das.

Meanwhile, police have seized the vehicle and further legal proceedings have been initiated.