Assam: Mother Reunited with Child Three Years After Birth in Barpeta

A mother finally reunited with her son after three years in Assam’s Barpeta district following a directive of the court on the basis of a DNA report.

The child, who actually belonged on Nazma Khanam was mistakenly handed over to another family of Kokrajhar district who raised the child all these years.

Khanam had to wait and fight a battle in the court for three long years to hold her son in her lap.

In May 2019, two pregnant women having the same name with almost the same surname – Nazma Khanam of Barpeta and Nazma Khatun of Korkrajhar district — were admitted to the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta.

On May 3, they gave birth to two babies, but Khatun’s child was stillborn.

In a mix-up, the hospital handed over the living baby to Khatun instead of his biological mother, Khanam, and the stillborn baby was handed over to Khanam who was immediately admitted to the ICU following delivery and she couldn’t see her baby. Khanam’s baby was kept in the child care unit.

A few hours later, the hospital staff handed over the body of an infant to Khanam’s husband but Khanam was sure that it was not her baby but the hospital authorities didn’t accepted and handed over the stillborn to them.