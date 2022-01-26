Assam

Assam: Mother Stabs Infant To Death In Barpeta

The woman identified as Jaya Mandal was arrested after her husband filed a complaint.
In a dreadful incident, an infant was allegedly killed by her own mother by stabbing her with a machete in Assam’s Barpeta.

The incident took place early morning on Wednesday.

As per reports, the family of four was under financial crisis and had hard time making ends meet.

The one and half-year old was reportedly crying after Jaya breastfeed her but she got angry and slapped the infant before locking the door.

All of a sudden, Jaya took a machete and stabbed the baby several times, resulting in her death.

The husband and locals tried to intervene but it was too late.

