Assam: Mother Stabs Infant To Death In Barpeta

In a dreadful incident, an infant was allegedly killed by her own mother by stabbing her with a machete in Assam’s Barpeta.

The woman identified as Jaya Mandal was arrested after her husband filed a complaint.

The incident took place early morning on Wednesday.

As per reports, the family of four was under financial crisis and had hard time making ends meet.

The one and half-year old was reportedly crying after Jaya breastfeed her but she got angry and slapped the infant before locking the door.

All of a sudden, Jaya took a machete and stabbed the baby several times, resulting in her death.

The husband and locals tried to intervene but it was too late.