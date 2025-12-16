Assam Mountaineering Association Organizes Two-Day Adventure Camp for Kids

The Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) has announced the launch of its annual Adventure Sports (Mountaineering) Training Camp for children and young adolescents.

Advertisment

Continuing its longstanding tradition, the association will organise the 35th Children Adventure Orientation Camp on 27th and 28th December 2025 in Guwahati.

The two-day camp aims to introduce children to the exciting world of adventure and mountaineering. Participants will receive hands-on training in essential activities such as rock climbing, trekking, and other basic mountaineering techniques.

Children aged 5 to 14 years are eligible to take part in the camp. Interested participants, along with their parents or guardians, are requested to assemble at 7:00 AM on 27th December in front of the main entrance of Gandhi Mandap, Sarania Hill.

For registration and further details, participants can visit the Assam Mountaineering Association office at RG Baruah Complex, Ulubari.

Also Read: NDRF Launches Annual Mountaineering Program