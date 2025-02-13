Assam MP Urges Nitin Gadkari to Expedite Approval for Bridge Across Brahmaputra

In a letter addressed to Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi urged the swift approval and construction of a bridge across the Brahmaputra River.

The proposed bridge, which would connect Bhuragaon in Morigaon District with Rowta in Darrang District, is aimed at bolstering infrastructure and development in the region, categorized as an "Aspirational Zone" in Northeast India.

The MP has requested that the previously proposed 2-lane bridge be upgraded to a 4-lane structure with footpaths on either side. This upgrade would not only foster regional development but also contribute to national security by improving connectivity to India's northern frontiers with China and Bhutan. The bridge is expected to ease congestion at the Kolia Bhomora Bridge, which currently connects Tezpur and Kaliabor in Nagaon District.

MP Bordoloi emphasized that the bridge would be a significant infrastructure asset for both Assam and Western Arunachal Pradesh, promoting economic growth and strengthening connectivity across the Brahmaputra.

The MP called for the expeditious sanctioning of the project to benefit the people of Assam and the broader Northeast region.