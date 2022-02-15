Assam: MSSV VC Dr. Hitesh Deka Tenders Resignation

The Vice-Chancellor of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya (MSSV) in Nagaon, Assam Dr Hitesh Deka has resigned from his post on personal grounds.

Deka tendered his resignation on Monday to Chancellor Kamala Kanta Gogoi. The university's Registrar Dr Mrinal Kumar Bora has taken over charge on a temporary basis till a new Vice-Chancellor is appointed.



Speaking to media persons, Dr. Bora said that Deka has resigned due to personal reasons.

Dr. Deka had pointed out the anomalies against the university and also alleged that the Shrimanta Shankardev Sangha Trust has also not cooperated him against solving the anomalies for which he tendered his resignation. But the university authority denied the fact and said that Dr. Deka has resigned on personal grounds.

Dr. Deka had also written a letter to the Acharya and the official of the trust but no action has been taken.

Deka also alleged that the funds collected by the trust have not been permitted to use for the university work.

Meanwhile, Bora also denied that there was a financial crisis or internal anomalies in the university as claimed in a section of the media.



The MSSV is managed by a premier socio-religious non-government organisation Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, Assam.