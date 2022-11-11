Assam: Naga Woman Held With Huge Amount Of Explosives at Sonari

Assam police on Friday morning seized a huge amount of explosives at Sonari under Charaideo district and arrested a woman in connection to it.

Sources said that a total of seven cartons full of explosives were seized from the possession of the woman.

The arrested woman has been identified as Bheri Mizo, hailing from Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the auto rickshaw in which the explosives were being transported was also seized.

The driver of the auto rickshaw, identified as Adam Toti, was also taken into custody for questioning.

Further investigation into the matter is on.