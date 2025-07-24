Assam NDA in Turmoil as BJP-AGP Rift Turns Violent

Cracks in the BJP-AGP alliance in Assam widened dramatically over the few days as violent clashes and fiery protests erupted across two politically sensitive regions — Golakganj and Kaliabor — exposing a growing turf war over grassroots control ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In Golakganj, tensions reached a flashpoint after BJP and AGP workers reportedly came to blows at the local sub-divisional office over the formation of a regional panchayat body. The scuffle turned violent when a young Koch-Rajbongshi activist, Ujjal Pradhani, was allegedly assaulted by BJP leader Biswajit Das in the presence of officials and party workers.

The incident triggered widespread outrage and an urgent demand for arrests. Several regional outfits, including the AKRSU, Kamtapur Progressive Party, Goriya Moriya Deshi Jatiya Parishad, Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti, submitted a strongly-worded memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Officer, demanding immediate arrest of BJP leaders Biswajit Das, Uttam Prasad, and former MLA Ashwini Roy Sarkar.

“The BJP leaders are acting like a private militia, targeting ethnic youth and provoking conflict under the guise of alliance politics,” said a protester. “We demand justice within 24 hours or we will launch a state-wide agitation.”

Simultaneously, in Kaliabor, another theatre of alliance disarray unfolded — this time with BJP workers accusing their AGP counterparts of ‘gundagiri’, physical assault, and even issuing death threats.

The epicenter of the dispute was the Tubukijarani Gaon Panchayat, newly integrated into the Kaliabor constituency. BJP cadres there alleged that AGP workers beat up one of their members "like a rag doll", and threatened others with dire consequences.

“Since my youth, I have stood with BJP — even now when I barely have teeth in my mouth. I have grown old with this party,” said a visibly shaken BJP worker at the protest site. “But now in Kaliabor, we feel lost. Our so-called ally AGP is acting out of jealousy. We want a BJP candidate — nothing else will do.”

The discontent took a darker turn when one BJP worker, speaking from the same region, issued a suicide threat if the party fails to nominate a candidate from Kaliabor in the 2026 elections.

In the adjoining panchayats of Laokhowa and several other newly merged regions, a coordinated protest was staged by BJP supporters, demanding the expulsion of AGP leaders accused of intimidation and undermining the party’s grassroots foundation.

Alliance on the Brink?

The developments in Golakganj and Kaliabor come as a major embarrassment for the ruling BJP-led coalition in Assam, exposing deep-rooted frictions and political one-upmanship between the two long-standing partners.

While the BJP has remained tight-lipped on the growing dissent, insiders indicate that internal assessments are already underway, particularly in constituencies where the AGP’s influence poses a threat to the BJP’s grassroots mobilisation.

For many veteran BJP workers, the betrayal feels personal.

“We fought tooth and nail to make the BJP what it is today. Now we’re being beaten and sidelined by our own allies. Is this what we worked for all these years?” lamented an elderly BJP loyalist in Kaliabor.